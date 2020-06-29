Terrorists armed with grenades storm Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, 5 killed | LIVE

Image Source : AP Terrorists armed with grenades storm Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

At least five people were killed after terrorists attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday. According to the Pakistan media, seven others were injured after terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building and opened indiscriminate fire. All four terrorists have been gunned down, the Pakistan police have said, adding the militants had launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately.

People have been evacuated from inside the building, while one police officer and a security guard were among those injured in the attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi.

The areas surrounding the Pakistan Stock Exchange building have been sealed and police personnel are present at the spot.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone," said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The firing by militants caused panic among the people in the building.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

"Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," he said on Twitter.

According to the details, those injured in the attack have been taken to a nearby hospital and are receiving medical treatment.

Police said the militants conducted the assault with sophisticated weapons and were carrying a bag that probably held explosives.

No terror group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Also Read | Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s India-born counsel passes away in Pakistan

Also Read | Doda now militancy free, says DGP as security forces kill Hizbul commander in South Kashmir

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage