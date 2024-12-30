'Shehbaz, Nawaz no serious politicians': Pakistan slammed on silence over Manmohan Singh's demise

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to remain slient and not send condolences on the passing of former Indian PM Manmohan Singh has drawn severe criticism from social media. Manmohan Singh, who was born in Gah village in Chakwal district of Pakistan’s Punjab and served as prime minister for two consecutive terms, passed away at the age of 92.

While condolence messages from the world over poured in, Pakistan's PM, along with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, chose to maintain silence. Notably, only Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar offered his condolences.

Contrarily, Shehbaz Sharif along with top functionaries close to Pakistan's government offered condolences to US former President Jimmy Carter who passed away today.

Social media users slam Pakistan

"Neither Shahbaz nor Nawaz Sharif have yet offered a public condolence on the loss of Manmohan Singh. There was a message from Ishaq Dar. Still, it’s perplexing. They were contemporaries, had some similar economic views, and shared a desire for better India-Pakistan relations," Wilson Centre South Asia Institute Director Michael Kugelman said on X on Sunday.

He further said, "I really don’t see so much at stake with India-Pak ties now that the Sharifs feel something could be lost if they upset Modi. Also not sure I see Modi being bothered if they do say something about Singh. It’s all a bit odd!"

Pakistani author and expert on military affairs Ayesha Siddiqa sarcastically said on X, "Seems they, the Sharif brothers, don’t want to annoy Modi, or maybe typical PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) that whoever is gone is gone and so done and dusted with."

Amer Mirza said on X, said "These individuals, Shehbaz and Nawaz, are neither serious politicians nor statesmen. We cannot hold any expectation of dignified conduct or due protocol."

Are Shehbaz, Nawaz 'serious politicians'?

Pakistani journalist Ammara Ahmad said: "It has never happened before. This means that Pakistan and India have no diplomatic ties. Though they negotiated the Kartarpur corridor again this year. I can’t imagine what prompted this decision. I have yet to find a press release even. Very lowly and uncouth."

Moreover, in a post on X, Pakistan Foreign Minister said, "Saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Born in a village in Pakistan’s Chakwal district, Singh was a distinguished economist and political leader. He will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanour."

