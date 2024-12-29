Pakistan Defence Minister says Imran Khan 'begs for America’s assistance', questions former PM's 'loyalty'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Asif also underscored that negotiations with PTI must involve all power centres.

Lashing out at Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Khan is the first politician to beg from the United States. Asif accused Khan of seeking foreign intervention from the United States, however; his past statements rejected such involvement.

According to reports, Asif also questioned Imran Khan's loyalty, saying, "This person has a history; someone tell me, to whom has he been loyal? Not even his own party members can name anyone he has been loyal to."

Asif added, 'He once said, "Slavery is unacceptable," and now says, "Slavery should be immediately accepted."'

Expressing confusion over Imran Khan's PTI changing its stance, the Pakistani Defence Minister asked, "What happened in the last 15 days that PTI agreed to talk? Was it a charm or a spell that made them change their mind?".

He also revealed that no one consulted him about the necessity of negotiations, stressing the importance of including all power centres in the process.

Despite conflicts and differences with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif emphasised that they continue to respect the Charter of Democracy, according to Ary News.

Despite conflicts and differences with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif emphasised that they continue to respect the Charter of Democracy, according to Ary News.

Asif's statements come after Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, said that PTI founder Imran Khan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should come together to resolve Pakistan’s problems.

Sanaullah expressed that Pakistan's national issues can only be resolved through talks. He lauded the PML-N for 'saving the country from the default', which 'came at the cost of political setbacks'.

