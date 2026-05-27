Pakistan puts Lahore road renaming plan on hold amid backlash from 'extremist elements'

Lahore:

Days after authorities in Lahore announced plans to restore original historical pre-Partition road and locality names in Lahore, the Punjab government deferred its plan amid backlash from "extremist elements", an official said on Tuesday.

The Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR), during its recent meeting jointly chaired by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, approved a proposal to restore the original historical names of roads and streets in Lahore and surrounding areas.

The decision was officially communicated to the media through a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Sharif, who has largely stayed away from active politics since the February 2024 general elections, currently heads the LAHR initiative focused on heritage restoration and urban revival in Lahore.

No decision taken yet

The government, however, appears to have taken a U-turn on the decision, saying it is still considering restoring the original names of Lahore's roads and streets.

"No such decision has been taken as yet," Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt R Muhammad Ali Ijaz told Dawn on Monday.

When asked about the March 20 announcement in which both Sharif and Maryam had approved the restoration of original historical names of roads and streets in Lahore, Ijaz maintained that "no decision has been taken as yet as the matter is under discussion."

Punjab govt faces backlash

However, an official familiar with the developments said the Punjab administration faced strong criticism from certain extremist groups and vloggers who opposed the move, accusing the government of reviving pre-Partition "Hindu and Sikh" names in Lahore.

"As the critics gave the government's decision a religious colour, the Maryam Nawaz administration has gone on the back foot and deferred the decision to avert backlash," he said speaking on condition of anonymity.

After the backlash from extremist elements, the LHAR recently held a gathering of scholars, historians, architects, urban planners, and other prominent persons and sought their suggestions on the "proposal" to restore the original names of roads, streets, and localities across Lahore.

"The forum explored the cultural, historical, and civic significance of reviving the city's traditional nomenclature as part of a broader initiative aimed at preserving and promoting Lahore's rich heritage and identity.

"Participants exchanged views on the historical relevance of various names, the documentation of the city's past, and the potential impact of such a revival on heritage conservation, tourism, and public awareness," the LHAR said in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that Lahore's historic identity constitutes an invaluable legacy, deserving thoughtful preservation for future generations. "Most of the participants spoke in favour of restoring the historical names of the roads and streets of Lahore."

Historic streets in Lahore were renamed in the past

Several historic pre-Partition streets and localities in Lahore have been renamed over the decades, with many British-era and Hindu-associated names replaced by those linked to Islamic, Pakistani, and regional historical figures.

Among the prominent changes, Queen's Road was renamed after Fatima Jinnah as Fatima Jinnah Road, while Jail Road became Allama Iqbal Road in honour of Muhammad Iqbal. Davies Road was renamed Sir Aga Khan Road, and Lawrence Road was changed to Bagh-i-Jinnah Road.

Similarly, Empress Road was renamed Shahrah-i-Abdul Hameed bin Badees, while Brandreth Road became Nistar Road. Temple Street was renamed after Hameed Nizami.

Several localities with Hindu or Sikh-associated names were also renamed. Krishan Nagar became Islampura, Santnagar was renamed Sunnat Nagar, and Dharampura was changed to Mustafabad. Laxmi Chowk was renamed Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk, while Jain Mandir Road became Babri Masjid Chowk.

Other renamed areas include Ram Gali to Rehman Gali, Kumharpura to Ghaziabad, and Outfall Road to Jilani Road.

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