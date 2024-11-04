Pakistan puts blame on India for extreme air pollution in Lahore, plans talks with New Delhi to resolve issue

Follow us on Image Source : AP Air pollution in Pakistan takes deadly turn

Pakistan's second-largest city was shrouded in a thick layer of dense smog on Sunday (November 3), as the air quality index (AQI) hit 1,067 at around 9:30 a.m. local time (0430 GMT). Switzerland-based air quality watchdog IQAir categorised the air quality as "hazardous". Now, the top minister of Pakistan has started blaming India for the sudden jump in pollution levels. According to a report by Dawn, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb cautioned citizens about smog from India, saying winds would continue to blow towards Lahore for at least one week.

The provincial minister, during a press conference, said easterly winds from Amritsar and Chandigarh were spiking the air quality index in Lahore to over 1,000 for the past two days. Aurangzeb, who holds the environment portfolio in the cabinet, said Punjab would write to the Foreign Office on Monday (November 4) to take up the issue with New Delhi.

Pakistan govt blames Chandigarh and adjoining areas for pollution

"The wind from India towards Lahore…is taking the smog to dangerous levels and the wind is likely to sustain its direction for at least next week… People should take care of themselves by avoiding unnecessarily coming out of their houses. The elderly and children should be particularly careful…," Dawn quoted the minister as saying during the presser.

Meanwhile, the government of Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital city, has introduced mandatory mask-wearing and restricted outdoor activities to combat severe smog. The move follows an alarming surge in air pollution, posing serious health risks to vulnerable groups. According to a press release, the Punjab government has imposed a ‘Green Lockdown’ in the most polluted zones including a ban on construction activities, use of commercial generators, and open food outlets using charcoal, coal or wood without the installation of a proper emission control system.

Air pollution in India

New Delhi battles intense pollution every winter as cold air traps emissions, dust, and smoke from farm fires in the adjoining farming states of Punjab and Haryana, forcing frequent school closures and construction curbs in response.

Air quality in the region is expected to stay 'very poor' until Wednesday, the earth sciences ministry said, and is likely to range from 'very poor' to 'severe' for the subsequent six days. The CPCB says a rating of severe, in the range of 401 and 500 on its index, affects the healthy and can have serious effects on those already suffering diseases.

IQAir has rated New Delhi the world's most polluted capital for four years in a row, but poor air quality is a common winter problem across South Asia.

