Pakistan protests over Imran Khan's arrest: US, UK and Canada announce travel advisory for citizens

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Paramilitary soldiers from Frontier Corps stand guard outside their headquarters, where supporters of Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against the arrest of their leader in Peshawar

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued new travel advisories for their citizens citing political unrest following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Following his arrest, PTI workers across the country held protests and called for his release. As the protests have erupted in various parts of Pakistan, the US, Canada and the UK have issued travel advisories for their citizens and diplomatic staff.

The US Embassy has announced a travel alert for its citizens in Pakistan. The latest advisory issued by the US Embassy said, "The U.S. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan." The US Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled consular appointments for May 10 due to "political traffic disruptions and restrictions." It has also advised citizens to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds.

Reacting to Imran Khan's arrest, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States does not have a stance on one political candidate or party and called for respect for democratic principles.

The UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advised their citizens to avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds of people, and public events and be prepared to change plans as necessary. The UK FCDO urged people to keep track of local news.

The Canadian government asked its citizens and diplomatic staff to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the "unpredictable security situation." It further said, "There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping."

With ANI inputs

