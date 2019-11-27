Image Source : AP Norwegian flags burnt in Pakistan in reaction to burning of Holy Quran

Norwegian flags were burnt in Pakistan's Karachi on Tuesday as protesters gathered in reaction to the burning of the Holy Quran in Norway last week. The protestors chanted slogans against the Norwegian government, demanding an immediate arrest of the person who was responsible for burning the Holy Quran.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said last week that it summoned Norway's ambassador as it was deeply concerned over the burning of the Quran by a Norwegian man that was caught on video.

A video had surfaced on social media last week showing a person desecrating the Quran at an anti-Islam rally in Norway.

In the video, a Muslim youth is also seen jumping over a fence and kicking the person burning the Quran.

The incident drew nationwide condemnation, with many Pakistanis praising the youth as a hero for defending the Quran.

(With Inputs from Associated Press)