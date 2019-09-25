Pakistan PM Imran Khan's top aide trolled for insensitive comment on earthquake

Pak PM Imran Khan's aide trolled for insensitive comment on earthquake

Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdaus Ashiq Awan, went for a toss on social media after a comment she made at an event in Islamabad related to the earthquake that killed many people and damaged property.

In a very insensitive remark, Awan joked about the earthquake that jolted large parts of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Awan said, "even the earth has turned because it is shocked at the amount of positive changes PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) is bringing in such a short span of time."

A lot of people called out Awan after her comment went viral on social media.

"Is this supposed to be funny? Highly irresponsible statement from her. This will help us to analyse the seriousness of this govt", said Maria Memon, a Twitter user.

"Firdous Ashiq Awan casually jokes about the #earthquake, without realizing that it could bring a devastating tragedy. This is beyond deplorable. The special adviser continues to act as a loose cannon. Shameful and insensitive," wrote another Twitter user.

Some netizens even wanted her fired.

"This is what happens when you give illiterate and insensitive people a mic and a forum. Get rid of these parasites!", said another Twitterati.

Some others questioned her competence and seriousness about her job.

"Here people have died, & what nonsense she is talking," wrote another Twitter user.

Awan's colleague and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tried to control the damage by saying that the remarks did not reflect the official policy of the government.

"The remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with govt viewpoint. Human suffering can never be a subject of joke," Mazari tweeted.

Awan also realised the mistake and tried to make amends later. She said that her statement was distorted and taken out of context.

"I tried to give courage to the audience in the context of social media, but it was given a "wrong colour and circulated on the media, which I condemn," she said.