Pakistan: Man buries 15-day-old daughter alive in Tharushash due to THIS reason, arrested

In a heart-wrenching and shocking incident, a man has been arrested for the atrocious act of burying his 15-day-old daughter alive in Pakistan's Tharushah city. According to police reports, the father, identified as Tayyab, confessed to committing this grievous act due to financial difficulties that left him unable to afford medical care for his infant daughter. Tayyab admitted to placing the newborn in a sack before burying her, Pakistani media outlet ARY News reported.

A formal case has been filed against Tayyab, who has admitted his crime before the police. Authorities have stated that, following a court order, the child's grave will be exhumed for a forensic examination, which will include postmortem procedures.

Pak couple subjects minor domestic worker to severe abuse

In a separate incident that took place in Lahore's Defence B area, where a husband and wife allegedly subjected a 13-year-old domestic worker to severe abuse, including stripping and physical torture. Following a complaint filed by the victim's mother, Tahreem, law enforcement promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, Hassam. Hassam has been detained in connection with the incident, while efforts to apprehend his wife are reportedly ongoing.

According to the FIR, the victim, Tehreem, endured ongoing physical abuse, including being stripped naked, allegedly due to suspicions of theft. The victim's mother stated in the FIR that her daughter suffered fractures to her hand and nose during this harrowing ordeal. Following a medical examination, Tehreem was released into her mother's care. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt has assured that the perpetrators responsible for these reprehensible acts against Tehreem will be swiftly brought to justice.

