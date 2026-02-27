Pakistan launches 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' in escalating border war with Afghanistan

Islamabad:

Pakistan unleashed a fierce military offensive against Afghanistan early Friday under the banner of "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq," marking a dramatic escalation in long-simmering tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Citing unprovoked attacks from Afghan Taliban forces along the border, Islamabad responded with precision airstrikes on key cities and military sites, leaving dozens dead and plunging the region into what its defense minister called "open war." This bold operation, translating roughly to "Wrath for Justice," signals the end of Pakistan's patience after months of intermittent clashes over accusations of cross-border terrorism.

Trigger of the offensive

The operation kicked off in the pre-dawn hours of Friday (February 27), following a barrage of unprovoked firing from Afghan Taliban positions along multiple sectors of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to Pakistan's information ministry and reports from The Dawn, the attacks targeted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, hitting Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur on Thursday evening (February 26). Two Pakistani security personnel lost their lives in the initial exchange, prompting a swift and decisive retaliation. This incident capped months of tit-for-tat skirmishes, fueled by Islamabad's longstanding claims that Kabul harbors anti-Pakistan militants.

Targets and execution

Pakistan's armed forces executed a multi-pronged assault, with the Air Force striking high-value Afghan Taliban installations across the country. State broadcaster PTV News detailed airstrikes on Kabul, the capital; Kandahar and Paktia province, alongside the destruction of a critical ammunition depot in Nangarhar. The operation neutralized 133 Afghan Taliban operatives, according to official tallies, crippling key military assets. These strikes represented a significant escalation, moving beyond border skirmishes to direct assaults on major urban centers, underscoring Pakistan's intent to dismantle what it views as terrorist safe havens.

Defense Minister's declaration of war

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif wasted no time in framing the response as an act of necessary aggression. In a stark address, he declared the two nations in "open war," emphasising that Pakistani forces were delivering a "strong and decisive response" to Taliban provocations. Asif reflected on post-NATO withdrawal expectations of regional peace, noting Pakistan's past positive role, including hosting millions of Afghan refugees, and exhaustive diplomatic efforts for normalization, both directly and via allies. "Our patience has run out," he stated firmly, signaling a new era of unyielding retaliation.

Deeper roots of the conflict

At the heart of this flare-up lies mutual accusations of sponsoring terrorism. Islamabad blames the Afghan Taliban for sheltering Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters, who have waged a deadly insurgency inside Pakistan, killing thousands over the years. Kabul counters that Pakistan itself hosts networks targeting Afghanistan and routinely violates its sovereignty. These recriminations have simmered since the Taliban's 2021 takeover, with border incidents multiplying despite intermittent peace talks. Operation Ghazab lil-Haq now risks broader instability, potentially drawing in regional powers and complicating fragile South Asian security dynamics.