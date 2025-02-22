Pakistan issues visas to 154 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj Temples Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals.

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday said that it has issued 154 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to the Shree Katas Raj temples in Punjab province's Chakwal district. Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals. This year, the visit is scheduled from February 24 to March 2.

Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's charge d'affaires in India, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey. In a statement, Warraich reaffirmed that the government of Pakistan will "continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding."

