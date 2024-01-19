Pakistan, Iran agree to tone down tensions after tit-for-tat missile attacks

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Illustration shows solider miniatures, Iranian and Pakistani flags.

Pakistan and Iran on Friday agreed to tone down tensions to the spirit of 'mutual trust and cooperation' after tit-for-tat missile against each other.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani held a telephonic conversation with counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and told him that his country is ready to work with Iran on all issues based on the spirit of "mutual trust and cooperation," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

"He (Jilani) underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues," said the statement.

The development has come after Pakistan conducted precision military strikes against "terror hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province.

According to Pakistan's claim, at least nine people were killed in the strike.

Pakistan attacked in retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks which targeted two Sunni Baloch terror group Jaish al-Adl in Balochistan.

Earlier during a conversation with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Paksitan's foreign minister said that their missile attacks were aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran adding they had no interest or desire to escalate tensions.

