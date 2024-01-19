Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Japan's 'Moon Sniper' lands on lunar surface, space agency yet to confirm status

Japan's 'Moon Sniper' lands on lunar surface, space agency yet to confirm status

Japan's space agency says its unmanned spacecraft is on the moon but is still 'checking its status', AP reported.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 22:09 IST
Representational image
Image Source : @JAXA_EN Representational image

Japan's unmanned spacecraft 'Moon Sniper' made a soft, pin-point landing landing on the lunar surface on Friday, however, its space agency said that they are still 'checking its status'.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has said that more details will be given at a news conference that is expected shortly.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, came down onto the lunar surface at around 12:20 am Tokyo time (1520 GMT).

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, is a lightweight spacecraft about the size of a passenger vehicle. It's using "pinpoint landing" technology that promises far greater control than any previous moon landing.

While most previous probes have used landing zones about 10 km (six miles) wide, SLIM is aiming at a target of just 100 metre (330 feet).

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Peregrine lander to crash on Earth tonight after lunar mission hiccup | Details

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News