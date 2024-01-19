Japan's 'Moon Sniper' lands on lunar surface, space agency yet to confirm status

Follow us on Image Source : @JAXA_EN Representational image

Japan's unmanned spacecraft 'Moon Sniper' made a soft, pin-point landing landing on the lunar surface on Friday, however, its space agency said that they are still 'checking its status'.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has said that more details will be given at a news conference that is expected shortly.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, came down onto the lunar surface at around 12:20 am Tokyo time (1520 GMT).

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, is a lightweight spacecraft about the size of a passenger vehicle. It's using "pinpoint landing" technology that promises far greater control than any previous moon landing.

While most previous probes have used landing zones about 10 km (six miles) wide, SLIM is aiming at a target of just 100 metre (330 feet).

More to follow...

