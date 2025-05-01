Pakistan installing emergency sirens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts amid fear of air strike by India Tensions between the two countries have spiked following the April 22 attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan):

Amid escalating tensions with India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in Pakistan has begun installing emergency alert sirens across 29 districts. The sirens are intended to warn civilians of any aerial threats and help mitigate risks in the event of military escalation.

According to an official directive issued by the Directorate of Civil Defence, all Deputy Commissioners and Civil Defense Officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been instructed to install emergency alert sirens without delay. They have also been directed to submit regular progress reports on the installations.

Installing sirens in 29 districts

The emergency alert sirens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be strategically installed across 29 districts, which includes, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Lower Dir, Lower Chitral, Kurram, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Haripur, Mansehra, Hangu, Mohmand, Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Battagram, Tank, and Orakzai.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued a statement.

Pakistan Broadcasters Association bans airing of 'Indian songs'

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has banned the airing of 'Indian songs' on Pakistan FM Radio Stations on Thursday, May 1. This decision was taken after the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook India on April 22 (Tuesday). Last week's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir targeted tourists, killing 26 people. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

