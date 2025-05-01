Pakistan Broadcasters Association bans airing of 'Indian songs' on Pakistan FM Radio Stations Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, and Ali Zafar have been blocked in India following a "legal request" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Islamabad:

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has banned the airing of 'Indian songs' on Pakistan FM Radio Stations on Thursday (May 1). This decision was taken after the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook India on April 22 (Tuesday). The last week's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir targeted tourists, killing 26 people. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebs 'blocked' in India

Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar, are no longer accessible in India. "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," says the message by Instagram on these accounts. India had earlier this week announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

The action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)."On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has banned some Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir," a government source had told media.

No Pak actors worked in Indian film industry since 2016

No Pakistani actors have worked in the Indian film industry since 2016, when terrorists attacked an Indian Army base in Uri. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's comeback film Abir Gulaal did not release in India earlier this month. Sources in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will not be released in India. Fawad was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).'