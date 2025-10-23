Pakistan hit hard as Afghan border closure sends tomato prices soaring 400% in the country Tomato prices in Pakistan have spiked by 400% after the closure of key Afghan border crossings disrupted imports. The Torkham and Chaman shutdowns have left thousands of containers stranded and caused a sharp rise in food inflation.

Islamabad:

Tomato prices in Pakistan have surged by more than 400 per cent, leaving consumers across the country reeling under inflationary pressure. The steep rise follows the closure of Pakistan's two key border crossings with Afghanistan -- Torkham in the northwest and Chaman in the southwest -- after recent armed clashes between the forces of the two neighbouring nations. As per reports, the border shutdown has choked the import of tomatoes and other perishable commodities, which traditionally help bridge supply gaps when domestic production falls short. With supplies halted, tomato prices have soared to as high as 600 Pakistani rupees per kilogram in several retail markets, particularly in Islamabad and other major cities.

Imports from Afghanistan hit hard

Pakistan relies heavily on imports from Afghanistan for fresh produce, including tomatoes and apples. The ongoing border standoff has caused significant disruptions to this trade. Reports indicate that around 5,000 containers loaded with goods are currently stranded on both sides of the border, worsening the supply crisis. Apples, another key Afghan export, are also witnessing sharp price hikes in Pakistan's local markets.

Ceasefire holds but trade still frozen

The border clashes reportedly erupted after Islamabad accused Kabul of failing to rein in militants allegedly operating from Afghan territory and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban government has strongly denied these allegations. Following talks hosted by Qatar and Turkey, both sides agreed to a ceasefire last weekend which continues to hold. However, the resumption of cross-border trade remains uncertain. A fresh round of negotiations between the two countries is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on October 25.

Pakistan-Taliban tensions

Amid escalating tensions between the Taliban and Islamabad, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a threat to Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. In a series of videos released by the TTP, one of their top commanders warned that the Pakistani army should refrain from sending soldiers to get killed and instead, top officers should lead themselves to the battlefield. The videos also feature battlefield footage from an October 8 ambush in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which the TTP claims 22 Pakistani soldiers were killed. The footage shows captured ammunition and vehicles. However, the official Pakistani record reported fewer casualties, with the army confirming 11 soldiers killed in the attack.

TTP commander issues an open threat to Munir

In one of the videos, a senior TTP commander, identified by Pakistani officials as Commander Kazim, appears on camera and says, "Allah has given weapons to the mujahideen. This war will continue. If you are truly men who have drunk your mother’s milk, don't send ordinary soldiers like sheep and goats; you should come yourselves. Then we will teach you a taste of war. We will show you how to fight a war." On October 21, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Pakistan announced a bounty of 100 crore Pakistani rupees (PKR) on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commander Kazim. He is believed to be involved in the recent killings of an army lieutenant colonel and a major and is also accused of plotting the assassination of Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

