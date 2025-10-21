Afghanistan Defense Minister rejects Pakistan's claims of India's role in regional tensions Afghanistan's Defense Minister Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid strongly rejected Pakistan's accusations blaming India for regional tensions, calling the claims baseless and emphasizing Afghanistan’s commitment to peaceful and cooperative relations with Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Afghanistan's Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations of India's involvement in creating tensions in the region. In a recent interview, Mujahid described these accusations as completely baseless and emphasised that Kabul desires to strengthen its neighbourly relations and trade cooperation with Islamabad. He made it clear that Afghanistan’s policy is not to use its land against any other country.

Clarifying Afghanistan's independent stance

Mullah Yaqoob stated that Afghanistan maintains independent relations with India based on national interests and will continue to do so while also fostering good neighbourly relations with Pakistan. “Our goal is to expand relations, not create tensions,” he said, dismissing Pakistan’s claims as unfounded, impractical, and unacceptable.

He stressed the importance of mutual respect and neighbourly principles between Afghanistan and Pakistan, noting that tensions between the two neighbouring countries serve no one’s interests.

Upcoming meeting on Doha agreement implementation

The defence minister announced that the next meeting to review the progress of the Doha Agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan would take place in Turkey. The meeting will focus on implementing the agreement and discussing mechanisms for monitoring its enforcement. Mujahid urged all parties to honour every provision of the agreement.

Kabul remains fully committed to the terms of the agreement, he said, warning that failure by Pakistan to meet its responsibilities could lead to problems. Mujahid also called on mediator countries like Turkey and Qatar to assist in facilitating the implementation of the agreement between Islamabad and Kabul.

Afghan resolve to defend their homeland

Mujahid declared that if any country attacks Afghanistan, the Afghan people will bravely defend their nation. He highlighted Afghanistan’s history of standing firm to protect its homeland.

No support for armed groups against Pakistan

The defence minister further criticised Pakistan’s labeling of its political opponents as “terrorists,” pointing out that the term lacks a clear, universally accepted definition. He emphasised that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not support armed groups against any country, including Pakistan.