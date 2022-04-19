Pakistan's Hina Rabbani Khar is again in news. Know why?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM @HINARABBANIKHAR PPP leader Hina Rabbani Khar inducted in Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet.

Member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and newly sworn-in minister in Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet, Hina Rabbani Khar, could be the next Minister of State, Foreign Affairs.

Hina Rabbani Khar who has always been projected as a glamourous politician known for classy style language is currently the talk of the town.

Rabbani Khar is the most talked about newly inducted Pakistani minister after 34 leaders were sworn-in into Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet.

Rabbani was also the youngest and first ever woman Pakistani politician to serve as external affairs minister back in 2011. Khar was 33 when she handled the post between 2011-2013. Not only for her style, Rabbani Khar is known for her classy sartorial sense.

Affair rumours of Rabbani Khar and Bilawal Bhutto

Rabbani Khar has been linked with former Pak PM Benazir Bhutto's son Bilawal and rumours about the two dating earlier.

Bilawal wanted to marry Rabbani Khar

Bangladeshi tabloid 'Blitz' had quoted a purported report from the Western Intelligence Agency a few years ago that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto was adamant on marrying Hina Rabbani. Due to this, tensions developed between him and his father Asif Ali Zardari. Hina was also ready to divorce her billionaire husband Firoz Gulzar to marry Bilawal.

Bilawal's name not included in Pak's new cabinet

Significantly, the name of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is not included in the new ministers. There were reports that he would be the new foreign minister of the country. So far 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state have taken oath.

