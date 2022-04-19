Follow us on Image Source : PTI WATCH | WHO chief greets public in Gujarati, gathers a round of applause from PM Modi

Highlights WHO chief Dr Tedros addressed the people of Gujarat's Jamnagar in Gujarati.

PM Modi applauded him for the effort and thanked him for paying a visit to India.

PM Modi inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar today.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday visited Gujarat's Jamnagar, as he took part in the inauguration of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in the city. He was accompanied by PM Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day visit to Gujarat. The WHO chief addressed the public in Gujarat's regional language Gujarati.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, he can be heard saying "Kem Cho? (How are you?) Maja ma. Thank you. I feel extremely elated upon visiting Gujarat." PM Modi applauded his effort as speaking Gujarati.

"This is a truly global project... this means that India will go the world & the whole world will come to India. I thank PM Modi for USD 250mn investment to establish the centre with an interim office...and a 10-yr commitment for operating costs. From the day I spoke to PM Modi, his commitment was amazing and I knew that this centre will be in good hands" the WHO chief further said.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the WHO Centre today, and also thanked Dr Tedros for paying a visit. "I'm grateful to Dr Tedros (WHO-DG) and thank him on behalf of every Indian. He made us feel 'Triveni' in a way and touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English." the PM said.

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

