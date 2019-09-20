Pakistan fails to garner support of 16 nations to file resolution on Kashmir in UNHRC

Image Source : PTI Pakistan misses deadline to file resolution on Kashmir in UNHRC

Pakistan has missed the deadline to file a resolution on Kashmir at the ongoing United Nations Human Rights Commission. The session had begun on September 9 and concludes on September 27. The last day to file a request for the resolution during the 42nd UNHRC session was on September 19.

According to reports, Pakistan missed the deadline as it could not garner the minimum support of 16 nations for admission of the request.

Further adoption of the resolution would have required a minimum of 24 votes.

Before leaving for Geneva to attend the session, Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had promised his nation a resolution on Kashmir.

The Pakistani minister had also claimed he will use the UNHRC sessions to raise "Indian state-monitored genocide in Jammu and Kashmir".

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that he will not only raise the Kashmir issue but will also move a Kashmir "resolution", seeking support for Pakistan's case.

Meanwhile, India had raised the issue of Human rights violations by Pakistan in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

“Our decision in Jammu and Kashmir is within our sovereign right and it is an internal matter of India. None of Pakistan’s attempts to misrepresent our decision under different agendas will work,” Mini Devi Kumam, First secretary at India’s permanent mission had said in the Geneva meeting.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We are quite confident that the members of UNHRC, they are aware of our position on Article 370 and the steps we have taken in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure normalcy”

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had dissolved Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which dissolved the special status to J&K and further bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

