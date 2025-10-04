Pakistan budges down to protesters after deadly unrest in PoK, signs 25-point charter to end violence PoK unrest: The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee had proposed a 38-point charter, but the Pakistan government agreed on 25 points, whose details were shared by Pakistan's Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on X.

Islamabad:

Following days of protests that left 12 people dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Shehbaz Sharif government on Saturday budged down and signed an agreement with the protesters, aiming to end the violence in the PoK. The announcement was made by Pakistan's Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who said the two sides have reached an agreement.

"Negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee.... The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened. This is a victory for peace," he posted on X (previously Twitter).

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) had proposed a 38-point charter, but the Pakistan government agreed on 25 points, whose details were shared by Chaudhry on X.

A 25-point charter to end PoK unrest

FIRs shall be registered under relevant section of Anti Terrorism Act on the incidents of violence and vandalism resulting into deaths of personnel belonging to LEAS and protestors. A judicial commission shall be appointed where required. Persons killed in the incidents of 01" and 02nd October 2025 shall be compensated with monetary benefits equivalent to LEAS. Gunshot injuries will be compensated at the rate of Rupees 10 lac per injured person. A Govt. job shall be granted to one of the family members of each dead person within 20 days. Two additional intermediate and secondary educational boards shall be notified for Muzaffarabad and Poonch Divisions. All 3 intermediate and Secondary boards of AJ&K shall be linked with Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad. Within 30 days. The possession of lands with extended families of Mirpur district in case of Mangla Dam Raising project shall be regularized in 30 days. The Local Government Act in its current shape shall be brought in conformity with the spirit of the original Local Govt. Act of 1990 and in accordance with the judgments on the subject by Apex courts in 90 days. Govt. of AJ&K shall issue funds for implementation of health card within 15 days. MRI and CT Scans machines shall be provided, phase-wise, at each district of AJ&K through funding of Govt. of Pakistan. Govt. of Pakistan will provide Rupees 10 billion for improvement of electricity system in AJ&K, according to a release plan. Size of the cabinet shall be reduced to 20 ministers / advisors. The number of administrative secretaries shall not be more than 20 at any given time. Mergers like the departments of Civil Defence with SDMA will be carried out for this purpose. The Ehtesab Bureau and Anti Corruption Establishment shall be merged. The Ehtesab Act of AJ&K will be brought in accordance with the NAB Laws of Govt. of Pakistan. Govt. of Pakistan shall carry out feasibility study for the Construction of two tunnels at Kahori/Kamser (3.7 KM) and Chaplani (0.6 KM) of Neelum Valley road AJ&K and the project shall be prioritized as per PC 1 dated 6 Dec 22 under Saudi Development Fund. A high powered committee comprising legal and constitutional experts will deliberate on the issue of members of AJ&K Assembly other than AJK constituencies. The committee shall comprise of two legal experts each from Govt. of Pakistan, AJ&K Government and JAAC. Till the submission of final report of the committee, the provisions/concessions/ allocation of funds / status of ministries under the existing arrangements will be held in abeyance. For the purpose of registration of FIRS in the incidents of Banjosa (21" Sept 2025) Muzaffrabad (30 sept and 1" October), Plock (1" October) Dhirkot (1" October) Mirpur (2nd October) and Rian Kotli (1" October) shall be referred to the Judicial Commission comprising of a High Court Judge. Announcement of Time Frame International Airport at Mirpur after consultation and deliberations by the appropriate authority and Government of Pakistan within current financial year. Taxes on transfer of property shall be brought at par with Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkwa within 3 months. Implementation of 2019 decision of High Court regarding hydal projects within. Feasibility study for provision of greater water supply scheme at 10 districts during current financial year. Provision of funds for Operation Theater and nurseries at all THQ Hospitals, from ADP. Construction of Bridges at Gulpur and Rehman (Kotli), from ADP. Reduction of advance tax on the analogy of Gilgit Baltistan and Fata. Follow Open Merit in admission to education institutions. Water supply scheme and transmission line for Kashmir colony Dadyal, from ADP. Grant of propriety rights to refugees of Mendor colony Dadyal. Review of transport policy in light High Court decision with special reference to use of 1300 cc cars. Release of Kashmiri protestors arrested during various incidents in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on 2nd and 3rd October.

PoK unrest and death of 12 civilians

Violent protests erupted in PoK this month against Pakistani government. The protests have claimed 12 lives and has left more than 200 people injured. The protesters, who were led by the JKJAAC, were demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression.