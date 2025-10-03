Result of Islamabad's oppressive policies: India hits out at Pakistan over PoK unrest

Advertisement
PoK unrest: Violent protests have erupted in PoK against the Pakistani government, leading to the death of 12 civilians. The protests are being led by the Joint Awami Action Committee.

Police officers chase demonstrators demanding subsidies on food, cheaper electricity and other concession, during clashes in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK.
India on Friday took a dig at Pakistan over the recent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said it was a result of Islamabad's 'oppressive policies'. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further said that Pakistan should be responsible for the violation of human rights in the PoK.

"We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians. We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and its systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," said Jaiswal. 

PoK protests and death of 12 civilians

Violent protests have erupted in PoK against the Pakistani government, leading to the death of 12 civilians and has left more than 200 people injured. The protests are being led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which is demanding economic relief and greater political autonomy for the people of the PoK.  

Because of the protests, the local authorities have suspended mobile and internet services in the PoK, while hotels, shops and commercial centres across Muzaffarabad have also remained shut. According to reports, the curbs will likely continue in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif expresses 'concern' 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concerns over the situation in the PoK. In a statement, his office said Sharif has ordered a 'transparent investigation' over the unrest in the PoK and has also urged the protesters to remain 'peaceful'.

"He has urged that peaceful protest is the constitutional and democratic right of every citizen, but protesters should refrain from causing harm to public order. At the government level, to find a peaceful resolution to the issue, the prime minister has decided to expand the negotiation committee," the statement read, as reported by news agency PTI.

