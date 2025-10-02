PoK on boil: 12 killed, over 200 injured as protests intensify against Pakistan govt and Army Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has been on the boil for three days, with protests against the army turning violent. At least 12 civilians have been killed and over 200 injured after Pakistani forces fired on demonstrators.

Muzaffarabad (PoK):

At least 12 civilians lost their lives after Pakistani security forces opened fire on protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), which is witnessing one of its most serious episodes of unrest in recent years. As per details, the agitation began over the government’s failure to address 38 key demands but has now escalated into a large-scale protest against alleged military excesses, bringing normal life to a grinding halt. The turmoil entered its third consecutive day on Thursday, with violent clashes reported between protesters and the Pakistani army in Dadyal. In a bid to contain the situation, authorities have rushed thousands of additional troops to the region.

As per reports, five protesters were killed in Muzaffarabad, five in Dheerkot, and two in Dadyal. Security personnel have also suffered casualties, with at least three police officers confirmed dead in the violence. The unrest has not remained confined to one area. Along with Muzaffarabad, incidents of violence and clashes have also been reported from Rawalakot, Neelum Valley and Kotli, intensifying the crisis further. According to media reports, more than 200 individuals have sustained injuries, with many of them in critical condition due to gunshot wounds.

The protests are being spearheaded by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has accused Islamabad of denying people their basic rights. Markets, shops, and transport services have remained shut across the region. According to JAAC, the deaths in Muzaffarabad were caused by indiscriminate firing by Pakistani Rangers, while in other districts, civilians were killed due to heavy shelling by the army. The committee has placed 38 major demands before the government, including the removal of 12 reserved seats in the POK assembly allotted for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Locals say this undermines representative governance in the region.

Key Demands of JAAC

Financial compensation and government job for the families of the deceased.

Equal compensation for civilians and police personnel who were killed.

Release of arrested protesters in POK and Pakistan.

The ISI-backed Muslim Conference should be declared a terrorist organisation.

Why are people protesting?

JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said, "Our movement is for the fundamental rights that have been denied to our people for the last 70 years. Either give us our rights or face the anger of the public." He warned the Shehbaz Sharif government that the current strike was only 'Plan A' and the committee had harsher strategies, including a tough 'Plan D', if demands were not met. During the protest, people were chanting slogans against the Shehbaz Sharif government, saying there will be a revolution and Kashmir will be free. Major slogans raised by the protesters included:

Nara-e-Kashmir

Jive Jive Kashmir (Long live Kashmir)

Rulers, look, we are your death

Inquilab aayega (Revolution will come)

Kashmir is ours, we will decide its fate

This land is ours

The blood of the people of POK is the blood of rebellion

Crackdown and internet shutdown

In an attempt to crush the agitation, Islamabad has rushed thousands of additional troops into POK. Reports said armed soldiers carried out flag marches in several towns, with reinforcements coming from Punjab and an extra 1,000 troops sent from Islamabad. Internet services have been suspended across the region to stop mobilisation and communication among protesters.

Global attention on the unrest

It is to be noted here that the unrest has also attracted international attention. A JAAC supporter group, 'Friends of Joint Awami Action Committee', has announced a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Thursday. Activists say they will continue to highlight atrocities committed by Pakistani forces in POK at global platforms.

