PoK unrest flares reach UK, British Kashmiris protest outside Pakistan consulate in Birmingham

Flares of the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against the Shehbaz Sharif government and the anger over the killing of 12 civilians is now spreading abroad. A video circulating on social media shows a heated confrontation between British Kashmiris and the Pakistani Consul General in Birmingham. Protesters accused the diplomat of fleeing from engagement amid ongoing violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The footage shows the Consul General allegedly leaving through a back door and quickly entering his vehicle, as protesters demanded answers about recent civilian deaths and injuries in PoJK.

Members of the British-Kashmiri diaspora can be heard expressing anger and frustration, accusing Pakistani authorities of avoiding accountability. One protester shouted, “Talk to us! We just want to speak with you. Come out and lower the window! Our people are dying, and you can’t even speak to us? Who do you think you are? Don’t you have any respect?”

Another protester claimed over 20 civilians had been killed and more than 200 injured in the recent violence. “He was trying to secretly escape from here, so we stopped him. Why doesn’t he want to talk to us?” one protester said directly to the camera.

The crowd was seen waving flags, chanting slogans, and demanding justice for the suffering in PoJK. The video has been widely shared online, drawing attention from diaspora communities and activists across Europe and beyond.

Meanwhile, mass protests and shutdowns have erupted across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The demonstrations, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee, are centred on demands for basic rights, economic relief, and greater political autonomy. Violent clashes and Islamabad’s continued inaction have further fuelled public anger. 12 people have been killed till now in firing by the Pakistani forces and more than 200 are reportedly injured.

In Geneva, leaders of the UKPNP have called for international intervention, denouncing Pakistan’s suppression of dissent. As unrest escalates, the movement reflects a determined and unified pushback against decades of neglect and unfulfilled promises by the Pakistani state.

