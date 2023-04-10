Pakistan: Blast in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar; 4 killed, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB The target appeared to be a police vehicle, a senior police official said.

Quetta Blast News: At least four people have been killed and several others injured in a powerful blast in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar, Pakistani media reports said.

Television images showed a damaged vehicles of the local police surrounded by security personnel. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital where condition of few was stated to be critical.

The nature of the blast is yet to ascertained.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema confirmed the death toll to news agency Reuters and said that the target appeared to be a police vehicle.

So far, none of terror groups operating in the region have claimed responsibility for the blast.

This is a developing story.

