Pakistan begs for emergency loans from global partners amid war crisis and economic meltdown The Economic Affairs Division of the Pakistani government acknowledged the severity of the situation and appealed to global institutions and friendly nations for immediate support.

Islamabad:

Faced with deepening turmoil, crisis-hit Pakistan has once again turned to its international allies, pleading for fresh loans as the country reels under the weight of escalating conflict with India and a crashing economy. The ongoing war has not only intensified geopolitical tensions but has also dealt a heavy blow to Pakistan's financial stability, leading to sharp declines in stock markets and widespread investor panic in the country.

Taking to X, the Economic Affairs Division of the Pakistani government acknowledged the severity of the situation and appealed to global institutions and friendly nations for immediate support. "Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast," the post read.