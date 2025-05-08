'Hum tere aage...': Pakistani MP breaks down in Parliament as India attacks terror camps | VIDEO A Pakistani MP, Tahir Iqbal, broke down in Parliament, pleading for divine protection amid rising tensions with India following 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

Islamabad:

A sense of fear has gripped Pakistan in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity military campaign launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. This anxiety was on full display in Pakistan's National Assembly, where MP Tahir Iqbal reportedly broke down in tears during a heated debate, pleading, "Ya Khuda, aaj bacha lo" (Oh God, save us today). He further prayed for divine protection, reflecting the palpable sense of unease sweeping the country.

Relations between India and Pakistan have reached a serious flashpoint following the Pahalgam massacre, which left dozens dead. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a series of precision strikes. The operation, reportedly carried out with deep-penetration missiles, marked one of the most significant escalations since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Pakistan MP Tahir Iqbal breaks down in tears in Parliament | Watch video:

Failed cross-border attacks and Indian counterstrikes

Late Wednesday night, Pakistan attempted a wave of drone and missile attacks on at least 15 Indian cities, including Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Srinagar, Awantipura, Adampur, Phalodi, and Bhuj. However, India's integrated air defence network intercepted and destroyed all incoming projectiles mid-air, preventing any significant damage.

In response to this aggression, the Indian Armed Forces launched a swift counteroffensive early Thursday, targeting several Pakistani air defence radars and systems. According to defence sources, a key air defence system near Lahore was neutralised, reflecting the intensity of the Indian strikes.

Shift in tone from Pakistani leadership

Amid this escalating conflict, the tone of Pakistani leaders appears to be shifting. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had previously issued aggressive nuclear threats following the Pahalgam attack, struck a more cautious note in a recent interview with a foreign channel. Asif reportedly said that Pakistan is now trying to avoid war and indicated that if India steps back, Islamabad would also consider de-escalation, marking a notable shift from his earlier rhetoric.