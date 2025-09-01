Pakistan army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan, five personnel killed A Pakistan Army helicopter crashed during a test landing in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Thor Valley on Monday, killing all five personnel onboard.

A Pakistan Army helicopter crashed on Monday morning in the Thor Valley of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan, killing all five personnel on board, officials confirmed.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, the helicopter went down during a test landing on a newly proposed helipad in the village of Hudur, Thor Valley. The crash, attributed to a technical fault, claimed the lives of two pilots and three technical crew members.

“One of our helicopters has crashed in Thor, Chilas. The accident occurred during landing due to a technical issue,” Faraq said in a statement.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Hameed added that the helicopter was engaged in routine checks when the mishap occurred. “Five casualties have been reported, including two pilots,” he confirmed.

While initial reports suggest a technical glitch led to the crash, the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Earlier crash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

On August 15 this year, another MI-17 helicopter crashed in Pakistan’s Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The helicopter was engaged in a flood relief mission, carrying supplies to affected areas, when bad weather caused the crash. Five people, including two pilots, lost their lives in that incident.

Past helicopter crashes in Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed several helicopter accidents in recent years. On September 28, 2024, a chartered helicopter carrying oil company employees crashed in North Waziristan after its engine failed mid-flight. The pilot attempted an emergency landing but did not survive. Earlier, on September 25, 2022, a helicopter crash in Balochistan claimed the lives of six Pakistan Army personnel.

Several such crashes over the years have raised concerns about aviation safety in the country.

