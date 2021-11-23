'Garlic is Adrakh': Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry's latest | Must watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @NAILAINAYAT Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has once again become a topic for memes and trolling on social media after his video in which he is terming Garlic as 'Adrakh' (Ginger) has gone viral.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Pakistan federal minister, who is addressing a presser that seemed on inflation was heard saying "Garlic is Adrakh" which are two different very common herbs, widely used in cooking across the world.

For information, Garlic in Hindi is called 'lahasun' while 'Adrakh' is Ginger.

Though, it's not that a big thing to get confused between these two herbs, however, the minister is being rolled for his lack of information on social media.

ALSO READ | Our biggest problem is we don’t have enough money to run our country: Pak PM Imran Khan

Latest World News