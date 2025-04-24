Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan blocks airspace for all Indian airlines, closes Wagah border In a press release, the Pakistani PMO confirmed that strength of Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff member.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to review the situation in the aftermath of India's hard stance following the Pahalgam attack. The meeting, attended by top civilian and military leadership, took important decisions, including blocking Pakistani airspace for all Indian airlines and closing the Wagah border.

Pakistan suspends all trade with India

In a press release, the Pakistani PMO confirmed that strength of Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from 30 April 2025. It also said that all trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan stands suspended.

The PMO statement also referred to the Simla agreement, saying "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to the Simla Agreement, in abeyance."

Wagah border blocked by Pakistani side

Pakistan, while deciding to close down the Wagah Border Post, has also blocked all cross-border transit from India through this route. The press release adds, "Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025."

Islamabad has also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, the release adds.

Indian military advisors declared persona non grata

Pakistan has also asked the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad to leave the country by April 30 by declaring them persona non grata. The PMO release says that their positions in the High Commission stand annulled.

Islamabad has also asked all Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES to exit the country within 48 hours.

Cabinet Committee on Security takes tough decisions

This comes after India's Cabinet Committee on Security took crucial decisions aimed at Pakistan on Wednesday, which included holding the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) of 1960 with Pakistan in abeyance with immediate effect. The other notable decision includes the downgrading of diplomatic missions in each country.

India has also decided to expel all defence, naval, and air advisors from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

PM Modi's stern warning

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attacks in his address from Bihar's Madhubani.

He vowed to punish the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy beyond their imagination, asserting that the country's enemies targeted not merely unarmed tourists but dared to attack India's soul.

