Saifullah Kasuri, mastermind of Pahalgam attacks claims 'innocence', says 'not responsible, being framed' Saifullah Kasuri, who is a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, is reported to be the key conspirator in the Pahalgam terror attacks.

New Delhi:

In a video statement, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has said that he is not responsible for the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In the video, Kasuri can be heard saying that he did not instigate the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam. Kasuri, who looks visibly scared, calls himself innocent and blames the 'Indian media' for framing him as responsible for the attacks. He accused India of aspiring to stop the development in Pakistan.

However, in a statement made earlier, Kasuri threatened India, suggesting that "Kashmir will soon be integrated with Pakistan."

Who is Saifullah Kasuri?

Saifullah Kasuri is a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed. He is the key conspirator in the Pahalgam terror attacks. He is reported to oversee LeT's operational strategies. He is also instrumental in overseeing the activities of the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant activities in the Kashmir Valley, according to a media report.

'Punishment beyond imagination', PM Modi warns

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attacks in his address from Bihar's Madhubani.

He vowed to punish the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy beyond their imagination, asserting that the country's enemies targeted not merely unarmed tourists but dared to attack India's soul.

PM Modi's message to international community

PM Modi briefly spoke in English, which is being seen as his message to the international community, saying, "Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in these times."

In a veiled dig at Pakistan, PM Modi said he will state it categorically that the terrorists who carried out the attack and those who hatched the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination. The PM asserted that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will break the back of patrons of terrorism.