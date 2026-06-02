Operation Checkmate: 30 Indian truck drivers arrested in US immigration crackdown, to be deported

Washington:

Authorities in the United States have detained dozens of people found to be living and working in the country without legal permission, including several who were operating heavy commercial trucks. According to US Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents carried out a targeted enforcement drive called Operation Checkmate in the Yuma Sector of Arizona between May 11 and 15. During this period, a total of 52 individuals were arrested for being in the US illegally.

Officials said 36 of those detained were working as semi-truck drivers at the time of arrest. Among them, 30 were Indian nationals, while the remaining individuals were from Mexico, El Salvador and Russia.

Many of those arrested were found to have commercial driving licences issued by several US states, including California, New York, Washington and Virginia. However, some did not hold any valid driving licence at all. Authorities also reported that several individuals were using work authorisation documents that had been issued earlier but were no longer valid.

Detainees to face deportation

All detainees were processed under federal immigration laws and are expected to be deported from the United States.

Border officials said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enforce immigration rules. They added that the aim is to identify and remove individuals who are not legally present in the country but are operating large commercial vehicles.

An acting chief patrol agent from the Yuma Sector, Dustin Caudle, said the operation reflects efforts to protect public safety and reduce risks on American roads caused by unqualified drivers.

Driving licence rules revamped

US authorities also stated that federal transport policies have been updated in recent months to prevent unqualified foreign nationals from obtaining commercial driving licences.

Officials further noted that there have been several recent cases involving Indian-origin truck drivers being arrested and charged in connection with fatal road accidents while driving commercial vehicles in the country.

ALSO READ: Trump on Indian-origin man's murder in Texas: 'Time for being soft on illegal immigrants over'