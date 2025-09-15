Trump on Indian-origin man's murder in Cuba: 'Time for being soft on illegal immigrants over' US President Donald Trump has strongly condemned the killing of Indian national Chandra Nagamallaiah, who was brutally beheaded by an illegal Cuban immigrant in Dallas. Trump blamed the Biden administration for allowing the accused, who had a serious criminal history, to remain in the US.

New Delhi:

Reacting to the horrific killing of 41-year-old Indian national Chandra Nagamallaiah in Dallas, US President Trump said that the era of leniency toward criminal illegal immigrants is over. The victim was attacked and decapitated at a Texas motel in front of his wife and son on September 10. The accused, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, is a Cuban national living illegally in the US.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country.”

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL )Trump post

Trump vows maximum punishment

Trump assured that Martinez will face the full force of the law. “This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree,” he said. He added, “Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch.”

Trump slams previous Biden administration

Trump also sharply criticised the previous administration for releasing Martinez despite his violent history. “This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country,” Trump said.

What happened with ​Nagamallaiah? Chilling details emerge

Surveillance footage showed Martinez chasing Nagamallaiah with a machete, He then kicked the victim’s head into a parking lot and placed it in a dumpster.

Homeland security begins deportation process

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Friday that ICE has begun the process to remove Martinez from the US permanently. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the attack was “completely preventable” and blamed the Biden administration for letting the accused stay in the country.

“This gruesome, savage slaying... was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration,” she stated.