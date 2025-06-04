Canada: One dead, five injured in Toronto mass shooting, search on for gunman One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting in Toronto's Lawrence Heights area on Tuesday night. The incident occurred near Flemington and Zachary Roads. While one victim died on the spot, the injured were hospitalised with non-life-threatening wounds.

New Delhi:

One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting incident in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday night, according to local media reports citing officials.

Toronto Police and emergency services responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 8.30 pm near the intersection of Flemington and Zachary Roads, close to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road.

One victim was declared dead at the scene, while the five others sustained gunshot injuries described as non-life-threatening and were taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information so far. As the investigation continues, a command post has been set up near Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road.