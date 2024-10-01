NSA Ajit Doval meets French President Emmanuel Macron, reiterates commitment to strengthening bilateral ties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA IN FRANCE (X) French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes NSA Ajit Doval in Paris.

Paris: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday called on French President Emmanuel Macron, where he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and reiterated India's commitment to implement the India-France Horizon 2047 roadmap. President Macron stressed India and France's efforts to advance peace and addressed global challenges, according to the Indian embassy in France.

Macron also appreciated PM Modi's initiatives towards advancing global peace during his meeting with Doval. The Indian NSA earlier met the Armed Forces Minister of France here and discussed enhancing bilateral defence relations and advancing space collaboration, as well as the "evolving" global situation.

He also met Macron's diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne, and the two led the Strategic Dialogue in Paris that anchors the India-France strategic partnership of great trust and comfort, and high ambitions and responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, and from cyber to space, according to the Indian embassy.

"On his visit to France, India’s National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, engaged in extensive discussions with French Armed Forces Minister, Mr Sebastien Lecornu. Their dialogue aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing space collaboration, while also sharing insights on the evolving international geopolitical landscape," the embassy said.

India and France are negotiating the deal for buying 26 Rafale Marine jets which are going to be deployed on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and different bases. The two sides had also held negotiations last week when a French team was in the national capital to finalise the discussions with India.

India had also asked France for the integration of indigenous weapons on the plane. This includes the Astra beyond visual range missiles along with the Rudram anti-radiation missiles. Sources told news agency ANI that the price for the deal has been based on the agreements over rate inflation to be taken into account and would be using the previous deal for 36 Rafale fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force as the basis.

Earlier, the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar, commanded by Captain MR Harish, visited France's Toulon France, from August 29 to September 1. Later, upon departure, INS Tabar participated in the 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral exercise in the Mediterranean Sea from September 2-4, according to the Ministry of Defence.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership, both countries agree to adopt a roadmap to set the course for the bilateral relationship up to 2047, which will celebrate the centenary of India’s independence, the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and 50 years of the strategic partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(with agency input)

