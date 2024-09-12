NSA Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister in Russia, both pledge to intensify disengagement efforts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese FM in St Petersburg

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in St Petersburg on Thursday. Wang, who is also China's Member of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Political Bureau and the top leader for the ongoing India-China border talks, also had a brief interaction with Doval on Wednesday.

On Thursday, both officials held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS conclave. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting gave two sides the opportunity to review recent efforts towards finding early resolution of remaining issues along LAC.

Also, both sides agreed to work with urgency, and redouble efforts to realize complete disengagement in remaining areas, it added.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a standoff in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks. India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in Geneva, claimed roughly 75 per cent of the "disengagement problems" with China are sorted out. On the issue of lingering border row in eastern Ladakh, Jaishankar underscored that the bigger issue has been the increasing militarization of the frontier.

In an interactive session at a think-tank in this Swiss city, Jaishankar said the Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020 affected the "entirety" of India-China ties, asserting that one cannot have violence at the border and then say the rest of the relationship is insulated from it. The external affairs minister said negotiations between the two sides to find a solution to the problem are underway.