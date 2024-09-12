NSA Doval meets Putin in St Petersburg, Russian President proposes to arrange bilateral with PM Modi at BRICS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NSA Ajit Doval meets President Putin in St Petersburg

St Petersburg: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Thursday, where he delivered a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response, Putin extended an invitation to PM Modi for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22.

"We are waiting for Mr. Modi in Kazan, I suggest we also hold a bilateral meeting on October 22," Russian-state media TASS quoted Putin as saying during a meeting with Doval. Doval, in turn, conveyed the words of gratitude from the Prime Minister. He also informed about PM Modi's readiness to share information on his recent visit to Ukraine.

Doval is in St Petersburg to participate in the meeting of BRICS and BRICS Plus High-Level Security Officials which is being held from September 10-12.

While many details of the meeting remain undisclosed, the External Affairs Ministry confirmed on Thursday during its weekly press briefing that NSA Ajit Doval met with President Putin in St. Petersburg. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that he would provide further details later in the day when questioned about the specifics of the meeting. "NSA Doval met with President Putin. He has other engagements in Russia," Jaiswal said.

BRICS Summit

It is worth mentioning the BRICS Summit is slated to be held in the Russian city of Kazan in October. The much-awaited event is dubbed to be crucial as the member leaders are supposed to join the meeting. Earlier today, when Putin met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he confirmed the attendance of President Xi Jinping at the upcoming summit. The agenda will likely cover the ongoing global energy crisis, security challenges, and strategies to enhance collaboration among the BRICS nations. Besides, it is also expected that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will dominate the Kazan Summit.

The main highlight of the BRICS Summit would be the meeting between PM Modi and Putin as both leaders upheld a close and strategic relationship, marked by frequent high-level interactions. The upcoming meeting at the BRICS summit is anticipated to further strengthen the partnership between India and Russia, as both nations aim to navigate the shifting geopolitical landscape.

