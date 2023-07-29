As North Korea celebrates Korean War anniversary, Putin thanks Pyongyang for 'supporting' war against Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for its 'firm support' during Moscow's war against Ukraine and said that it emboldens the determination of both countries to cope with Western nations, as per reports by North Korean state media.

Without providing any details, Putin's remarks on Thursday more or less confirmed reports by US officials of North Korea selling millions of rockets and artillery shells to Moscow to be used against Ukraine as the war completed more than 500 days, CNN reported.

"Solidarity with Russia on key international issues highlight our common interests," Putin said in his speech. He also congratulated North Korea on the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, known as Victory Day in Pyongyang.

The Kremlin leader also highlighted the role of Soviet pilots, who "carried out tens of thousands of combat flights" against their enemies - the US and South Korea. "The historic experience of combative friendship has noble values, and is serving as a reliable foundation to further develop the connection between Russia and North Korea in the field of politics, economy and safety,” Putin further said.

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the Korean War, North Korea held a military parade featuring two Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are rumoured to possess the range to target the US mainland. The parade witnessed visits by Russian and Chinese delegations, led by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo member Li Hongzhong.

North Korea welcomed Russia and China's visit to the July 27, 1953 war as a rare example of open dialogue since the beginning of the epidemic. As detente dragged the Korean peninsula into a special state of war, North Korea saw itself as the winner of the "Great Homeland Liberation War."

The Koreas are still technically at war since a peace treaty was never signed. The US, which fought alongside the South Koreans and other allies during the war, never established diplomatic relations with the North.According to several analysts, the visits by Russian and Chinese delegations to North Korea should raise concerns among world leaders. "China’s representation at North Korea’s parading of nuclear-capable missiles raises serious questions about Beijing enabling Pyongyang’s threats to global security," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

