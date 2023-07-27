Putin vows to provide free grain to African nations after facing global backlash over suspension of grain deal

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin with African leaders during Russia-Africa Summit.

In a major development, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed to send free grain supplies to six African countries-- nearly ten days after he suspended the Black Sea grain deal. According to the reports, the Russian President pledged to send nearly 50,000 tonnes of grain to at least six African countries-- amid the fact these countries were worst affected by the recent action taken by Moscow. "We will ensure free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea," said Putin as he opened a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

What is the Russia-Ukraine grain deal?

It is worth mentioning Russia and Ukraine account for major wheat exports to the world, especially African nations. It exports shipments through the Black Sea. However, following the relentless war, Moscow blocked the route, resulting in spiralling costs of wheat, cereals and other agricultural products.

This also showcased the worst impact on African nations. In fact, several countries were on the verge of starvation. In April 2022, the Secretary-General met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to propose the plan.

Subsequently, on July 27 last year, the United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal in Istanbul which was dubbed a "grain deal". However, on July 17, Moscow terminated the crucial deal and said it would not resume unless and until all the demands pertaining to Russian exports were met. This triggered panic in the entire world, excluding India, as the latter has a surplus amount of wheat and rice in stock. However, African nations, which are entirely dependent on imports, were stuck in limbo.

Impact: Wheat prices increase sharply

According to a UN report, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has reportedly allowed the export of 36.2 million tons of food from Ukraine to the world, especially African nations. In fact, Zelenskyy has often dubbed the grain export as the ‘breadbasket of the world’. Besides, more than 79 countries are heavily dependent on grain export amid the fact climate change wreaks havoc across continents and destroys crops.

According to multiple media reports, wheat prices took a sharp jump of 11 per cent after the development hit the headlines across the world. Before the war, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for 25% of the global grain supply.

“You will have a new spike for sure (if the deal isn’t renewed). The duration of that spike will depend a lot on how markets will respond," news agency Associated Press had quoted UN Food and Agriculture Organisation chief economist Maximo Torero as saying.

Also Read: Russia may take U-turn on Ukraine grain deal: Putin says would resume export if Moscow's demands 'fully' met

Latest World News