Netanyahu says Israel-US efforts 'systematically crushing' Tehran while eliminating existential threats

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday praised the "enormous accomplishments" achieved in the conflict with Iran and said that the combined Israel-US effort was "systematically crushing" the Tehran government while eliminating existential hazards to the Jewish state.

Iranian administration will collapse sooner or later: Netanyahu

While addressing the public in Hebrew prior to the Passover festival, Netanyahu emphasised that "sooner or later" the Iranian administration will collapse. He also noted that Israel is simultaneously forging "new alliances with important countries in the region" to counter the collective threat posed by Iran. Even as the Prime Minister did not name specific nations, he remarked that he hoped "soon, I will be able to tell you more about these vital alliances".

"On the eve of this Festival of Freedom, Israel is stronger than ever. The entire world hears our lion's roar in our struggle against the evil regime in Iran, a struggle in which we have achieved immense, enormous accomplishments," Netanyahu declared. The speech took place as the country honoured four soldiers killed during ground operations in Lebanon.

Netanyahu says military successes have come with painful costs

Offering his sympathies, the Prime Minister acknowledged that these military successes have come with "painful costs".

"Marking one month of our joint campaign with the US, we are systematically crushing the terrorist regime that for decades cried: 'Death to America, Death to Israel.'... the regime of the Ayatollahs made a massive effort to annihilate us, to take over the Middle East, and to threaten the entire world," he asserted.

Netanyahu also alleged that Tehran sought to achieve its "murderous ambitions" through nuclear development, ballistic missile programmes, and the sponsorship of regional terror proxies, all while attempting to survive "heavy sanctions".

Netanyahu says all of this has cost Iran nearly a trillion dollars

"Now, I want to tell you: Over the years, all of this has cost Iran nearly a trillion dollars. And now it can be said: That trillion has gone down the drain," the Prime Minister claimed.

Invoking the Passover narrative, he stated that Israel has "dealt ten plagues upon the axis of evil". He listed strikes against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Assad government in Syria, militants in Judea and Samaria, and the Houthis in Yemen, alongside five specific strikes against Iran.

Among the actions taken against Iran, Netanyahu cited hits on "their nuclear programme, their missiles, the regime's infrastructure, its forces of oppression, and the 'Plague of the Firstborn', or in our case, the blow to the senior leadership"

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