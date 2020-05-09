Nepal protests India’s new shorter road to Kailash Mansarovar

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJNATH SINGH Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the new road to Kailash Mansarovar through video conferencing on Friday

A day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the new route to Kailash Mansarovar, Kathmandu has called upon India to refrain from carrying out activity "inside the territory of Nepal.” “This unilateral act runs against the understanding reached between the two countries including at the level of Prime Ministers that a solution to boundary issues would be sought through negotiation,” a statement by Nepal’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The Government of Nepal remains committed to seek diplomatic solution to boundary issues on the basis of the historical treaty, documents, facts and maps in keeping with the spirit of close and friendly ties between the two countries,” the statement added.

The Union Defence Minister, through video conferencing, had on Friday unveiled a road that would reduce the travel time taken by Indian pilgrims headed to the holy site of Kailash Mansarovar, located in Tibet.

Lipu Lekh, one of the places through where the road passes, has been claimed by Nepal as its integral part. India and China, however, consider the place as a tri-junction of the three countries. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) finished off work on the Ghatiabgarh-Lipulekh road on April 17, which would effectively reduce the travel distance from Delhi to the pass to two days from the existing duration of three days.

“The Government of Nepal has consistently maintained that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) River, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal,” Kathmandu said in its protest statement.

