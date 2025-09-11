Nepal protests: Public movement allowed for few hours amid extended prohibitory orders in country Nepal has extended curfew orders across Kathmandu Valley even as calm begins to return following days of violent protests. While Tribhuvan International Airport has resumed operations, unrest in prisons and uncertainty over interim leadership continue to keep the nation on edge.

Kathmandu:

The Nepal Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders across the three districts of Kathmandu Valley, even as the country began returning to normalcy following violent protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The curfew, which remains in place in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur, allows limited movement windows for the public to carry out essential work. According to a notice issued by the army, the curfew was relaxed from 6 am, with restrictions back in place from 10 am to 5 pm. A further relaxation is scheduled between 5 pm and 7 pm, followed by a night curfew from 7 pm until 6 am on Friday.

Public rushes for essentials amid calm

As soon as the restrictions were lifted in the morning, people were seen hurrying to markets and grocery shops to stock up on necessities. Only a few vehicles plied the streets, which still carried marks of the violent demonstrations that began on Sunday. The army had imposed the curfew on Wednesday evening and continues to patrol the streets to prevent further unrest. The army warned that "any form of demonstrations, vandalism, arson, or attacks on individuals and property would be treated as criminal acts and dealt with accordingly."

Airport services resume, violence in prisons reported

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu reopened on Wednesday evening, 24 hours after suspending operations due to the turmoil. However, violent incidents continued elsewhere. On Thursday morning, two people died and more than a dozen were injured after troops opened fire to stop a mass breakout at Ramechhap District Prison.

A day earlier, at least five juvenile inmates were killed during a clash with security forces in western Nepal, while more than 7,000 prisoners reportedly escaped from jails across the country amid the unrest.

Death toll rises as talks on interim leadership continue

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the death toll from the protests, led largely by the 'Gen Z' group, has risen to 30 since Sunday. The ministry said 1,061 people were injured, of whom 719 have been discharged while 274 remain hospitalised. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over who will lead an interim government. Names being discussed by protest leaders include former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang.

(With inputs from PTI)

