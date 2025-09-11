Sushila Karki, poised to lead Nepal's interim government, says ready to work in the national interest Nepal: Sushila Karki made history as she became Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, who has been proposed by the Gen-G youth to lead the interim government of Nepal, on Thursday said that she is ready to work in the national interest. She also said that she is overwhelmed by the trust that the Nepalese youth have shown in her. The 71-year-old Karki said, "Gen-G Group has trusted me to lead the government for a short period of time. I am ready to work in the national interest."

Gen Z representatives to meet Army Chief

According to the available information, the Gen-G youth representatives will meet Army Chief for the leadership of the interim government.

The Gen-G representatives have finalised the name of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the new Prime Minister of the interim government. Although there is still some contradiction in this, it is being said that before the meeting with the Army Chief begins, a consensus will be reached on this name among the Gen-G agitators and then it will be formalised after discussion with the Army Chief.

Sushila Karki's name emerges to lead interim govt

Amid unrest in Nepal and resignation of KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki's name has emerged as one of the possible candidates to lead the new transition government.

The development comes as Nepal navigates a period of uncertainty, with political parties and stakeholders seeking consensus to ensure a smooth transition and maintain stability in the country.

Nepal has witnessed Gen Z protest, a widespread movement led by young people, primarily students, to demand accountability and transparency from the government.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

As tensions mounted, the situation quickly escalated on the ground. At least 19 people were killed and 500 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

Gen Z delegation is said to have agreed on Sushila Karki's name to lead the transition government, as per local media reports.

Know all about Sushila Karki

Sushila Karki made history as she became Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Sushila Karki is the eldest of seven children. She began her legal career in 1979 after completing her law education in Biratnagar.

She became a Senior Advocate in 2007. Karki was appointed as an ad-hoc judge of the Supreme Court in January 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2010.

