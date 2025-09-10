Nepal Gen Z protests: Ministers, family cling to Army helicopter to dodge protestors | Video In response to the escalating unrest, the army has been deployed to maintain security and restore order in the Himalayan nation. To restore order, the military has imposed strict restrictions across the nation, limiting public movement and gatherings.

Kathmandu:

In scary visuals, ministers and their family members could be seen clinging to a rescue sling of an army helicopter to escape protesters in strife-hit Nepal. People, especially Gen Z, launched the ardent protest after the Nepal government, in an abrupt move, banned a social media platform in the country. The unrest, which erupted due to the social media crackdown, gradually turned into an anti-corruption movement.

The video of several people, allegedly members of a minister’s family, has been going viral across social media platforms. However, India TV could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Arson, vandalism continue

Despite the reversal of the social media ban and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, protests continue to rage across Nepal. Demonstrators remain on the streets, with widespread reports of vandalism and arson. Houses and offices of several leaders and government officials were set on fire.

Army takes over security

Nepal yet to appoint interim leader amid growing unrest

Amid ongoing political unrest, Nepal has yet to name an interim leader to steer the country through its current crisis. Multiple reports indicate that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is being considered for the role. Sources confirm that Karki met with the Army Chief earlier this evening and expressed her willingness to take on the responsibility.

However, the potential appointment has sparked backlash. A group of young protesters associated with the Gen-Z movement gathered outside the Army Headquarters to voice their opposition to Karki’s possible selection, expressing discontent over what they perceive as a lack of transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.