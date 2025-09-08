Nepal: 19 dead, Home Minister resigns as Gen Z protest turns violent; PM Oli refuses to revoke ban | 10 Points Nepal is facing a deepening political crisis after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli refused to lift a controversial social media ban, triggering Gen Z-led protests that turned deadly and led to the Home Minister's resignation.

New Delhi:

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has firmly refused to lift the ban on 26 social media platforms despite nationwide Gen Z-led protests that turned violent, resulting in at least 19 deaths and 347 injuries. Calling the demonstrators “Gen Z troublemakers,” Oli asserted during a Cabinet meeting that the government's decision was final and instructed ministers to publicly support the ban. The unrest, which began in Kathmandu, quickly spread across the country, prompting curfews and army deployment.

Here are 10 key points you need to know about the Nepal Gen Z protest:

1. Social Media platforms banned

The Nepal government banned 26 social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Instagram, citing concerns over fake news and cybercrime.

2. Trigger for Gen Z protests

The ban led to widespread protests, especially among the youth, who claimed it was an attack on freedom of speech and expression.

3. Protests Turn Violent

What started as peaceful demonstrations in Kathmandu turned deadly, spreading across the country. At least 19 people were killed and over 347 injured.

4. Army deployed, curfews imposed

The government imposed curfews in multiple areas, including the capital, and deployed the army after protesters broke into restricted zones near Parliament.

5. Crackdown on protesters

Police arrested more than 40 demonstrators, many of them Gen Z youth, as part of the crackdown on protests.

6. Home Minister resigns

Ramesh Lekhak, Nepal’s Home Minister, resigned, citing “unimaginable loss of life” and moral accountability. His party, the Nepali Congress, is part of the ruling coalition but opposes the ban.

7. Political rift deepens

Nepali Congress ministers walked out of the Cabinet meeting after Oli refused to lift the ban. The political divide within the coalition has widened.

8. Emergency meeting called

PM Oli called a coalition meeting at his residence in Baluwatar to address internal dissent and find a resolution. No consensus has been reached yet.

9. Public criticism and backlash

Citizens, human rights activists, and opposition leaders have condemned the government’s move as authoritarian and anti-democratic.

10. Investigation committee formed

A 15-day inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the events that led to the violent escalation. Members and coordinators of the committee will be announced soon.

Also read: