Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators erupted in Kathmandu on Monday against corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on several major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat. Thousands of protestors gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. The situation escalated after protesters breached the restricted zone and entered the Parliament premises. Police responded with water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition. The unrest in Nepal has also prompted India to heighten security. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has stepped up surveillance along the India-Nepal border and deployed additional personnel to ensure security and maintain vigilance.
Live Nepal Gen Z protest: Shoot-at-sight orders issued amid violence in Kathmandu, nine killed
Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.
Live updates :Nepal protest
-
3:11 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Nine killed as protest turns violent in Kathmandu
Nepal Police said, "Nine people have lost their lives as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu as people staged a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters."
-
3:08 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Six dead, several others injured as protest turns violent
At least six Gen Z protesters were killed and several others were injured after the violent clashes between demonstrators and police in New Baneshwar on Monday.
-
3:07 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Shoot-at-sight orders issued amid violence in Kathmandu
The Nepal government issued shoot-at-sight orders after Gen-Z protesters set fire to the Parliament building and vandalised parts of it.
-
2:59 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Demonstrators throw tear gas at police
Demonstrators were also seen throwing teargas back at the police, who had retreated to a corner of the street, making a huddle, and using riot shields to protect from incoming projectiles.
-
2:57 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Nepali Army deployed in Baneshwor as Gen Z protest escalates
The Nepali Army has been deployed in New Baneshwor after the situation intensified during the Gen Z protest against corruption and the government's social media ban. The army was mobilised following the imposition of a curfew in the area.
-
2:53 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
42 injured as youths clash with police over social media ban
At least 42 people were injured on Monday as violent demonstrations led by youths against a Nepal government ban on social media sites intensified in Kathmandu, prompting authorities to impose a day-long curfew in parts of the capital city, police said. Local media reported that one person was killed in the violence; however, there was no official confirmation.
-
2:35 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Why Gen Z are protesting?
Rage against the Nepalese government erupted after it decided to shut down over two dozen social media platforms, which it claims is an effort to tax the revenue they generate in the country and to control content critical of the government.
Following the order from the government, social media sites went dark past midnight on September 4. The government states that it took the action after issuing repeated warnings to the platforms to open offices in Nepal, following a Cabinet decision last month that set a deadline, as well as an August 17 Supreme Court ruling that also required them to register and pay the requisite taxes.
However, the Bill cited in the ban, 'The Operation, Use, and Regulation of Social Media in Nepal', has not yet been passed by Parliament. Some social media platforms, which were already paying taxes in Nepal despite not being officially registered, have also been blocked. Currently, platforms such as Viber, TikTok, Wetalk and Nimbuzz are registered in Nepal, while Telegram and Global Diary are in the process. Widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have yet to initiate registration. Social media users calling themselves "Gen-Z" called for the nationwide protest today against the ban imposed by the government on social media.
-
2:34 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Celebrities back Gen Z protests
Nepalese actor Hari Bansha Acharya posted on Facebook, saying, "Today's youth do more than just think--they ask questions. Why did this road collapse? Who is accountable? This is not a voice against the system but against those who misuse it." He urged political leaders to take responsibility and prepare the next generation for leadership.
Madan Krishna Shrestha, another actor, echoed similar sentiments in a post on Facebook, stating, "Corruption has reached alarming levels, and even Mother Nepal seems to weep. Youth are the country's future, and their dreams mirror Nepal's. Years of stagnation have frustrated every citizen. This is today's Gen Z speaking. Their voices must be heard. Corrupt officials must be held accountable, leaders who understand citizens' needs, and the nation's aspirations realised."
Singer and actor Prakash Saput publicly supported the protestors by sending NRs 25,000 each to two brothers participating in the protests, advising them to stay hydrated and use the funds to help fellow demonstrators, The Kathmandu Post reported.
-
2:33 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Police opened fire when demonstrators attempted to storm
According to The Kathmandu Post, citing eyewitnesses, police opened fire when demonstrators attempted to storm the Damak Municipality office. As the protests gained momentum, leading Nepali artists, actors, and entertainers voiced their support, further amplifying the movement.
-
2:21 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Nepal is not against social media, says PM Oli
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the party is not against social media, "but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law," MyRepublica reported. "The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty?" he said.
-
2:21 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Water cannons and tear gas used to disperse protesters
To bring the situation under control, police officers responded with water cannons and tear gas, while protesters threw tree branches and water bottles, chanting slogans against the government. Some protesters have even entered the Parliament building premises in New Baneshwar.
-
2:21 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Curfew imposed in Kathmandu: Check guidelines
The Kathmandu District Administration on Monday imposed a curfew in and around New Baneshwar after clashes broke out between Gen Z protesters and police.
- The curfew order covers New Baneshwar Chowk westward to Everest Hotel and Bijulibazar Arch Bridge, and from New Baneshwar Chowk eastward via Min Bhawan and Shantinagar to Tinkune Chowk.
- Curfew also applies from New Baneshwar Chowk northward through Eyeplex Mall to Ratna Rajya Secondary School and southward via Shankhamul to Shankhamul Bridge.
- The curfew order prohibits movement, gatherings, demonstrations, or encirclements within these zones.
- Earlier, security forces had set up barricades, but protesters pushed through and damaged them.
-
2:19 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
SSB intensifies patrols, deploys additional forces at India-Nepal border
In view of the current situation in Nepal, instructions to increase vigilance on the India-Nepal border, as per the sources. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has increased vigilance on the India-Nepal border and has deployed additional troops for security and surveillance.
(Input: Manish Prasad)
-
2:18 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Nepal bans Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: Here's why
Nepal on Thursday banned social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, among others, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. According to the notice issued by the ministry, the social media companies were given seven days from August 28 to register. Even when the deadline expired on Wednesday night, none of the large social media platforms—including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn—submitted applications.
-
2:18 PM (IST)Sep 08, 2025
Gen Z protest in Nepal over social media ban
Thousands of youths took to the street to protest against rampant corruption in the KP Sharma Oli government and its recent move to restrict social media platforms. The demonstrators clashed with police near Parliament. Security forces opened fire, leaving one protester dead and several others injured.
