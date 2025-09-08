Rage against the Nepalese government erupted after it decided to shut down over two dozen social media platforms, which it claims is an effort to tax the revenue they generate in the country and to control content critical of the government.

Following the order from the government, social media sites went dark past midnight on September 4. The government states that it took the action after issuing repeated warnings to the platforms to open offices in Nepal, following a Cabinet decision last month that set a deadline, as well as an August 17 Supreme Court ruling that also required them to register and pay the requisite taxes.

However, the Bill cited in the ban, 'The Operation, Use, and Regulation of Social Media in Nepal', has not yet been passed by Parliament. Some social media platforms, which were already paying taxes in Nepal despite not being officially registered, have also been blocked. Currently, platforms such as Viber, TikTok, Wetalk and Nimbuzz are registered in Nepal, while Telegram and Global Diary are in the process. Widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have yet to initiate registration. Social media users calling themselves "Gen-Z" called for the nationwide protest today against the ban imposed by the government on social media.