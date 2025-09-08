Nepal Gen Z Protest: PM KP Sharma Oli's house attacked in Damak Nepal Gen Z Protest: Initially the agitators were protesting in front of the Damak Municipality office, but moved to Oli's residence, and hurled stones. This forced the police to fire warning shots to bring the situation under control.

Kathmandu:

As the protest against a ban on social media platforms turned violent in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's house in his hometown Damak was also attacked by the agitators on Monday, according to a local media report.

Initially, The Kathmandu Post reported, the agitators were protesting in front of the Damak Municipality office, but moved to Oli's residence, and hurled stones at his house. This forced the police to fire warning shots to bring the situation under control.

So far, the clashes in Damak have left at least 10 injured.

19 killed in violence

At present, the death count in Nepal protests stands at 19, while more than 250 people have been injured. Initially, the protest was limited to the capital, Kathmandu, but has now reached other parts of the country, forcing the government to deploy army, enforce curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders.

The protesters are mainly against the government's decision to impose a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X (previously Twitter), claiming it an attack on free speech. However, the government has justified the decision, saying the social media platforms need to be under regulation.

On Sunday, Oli had said that his government would always oppose "anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation." He said his government "is not against social media, but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law."

The Nepalese Prime Minister also slammed the protesters, calling them puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing.

Nepal Home Minister resigns

With the situation worsening in Nepal, the country's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has resigned from his position. During a party meeting on Monday, he offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the situation.

"Unimaginable loss, I resign on moral grounds," he said.