Nawaz Sharif may return to Pak as new PM Shehbaz Sharif orders diplomatic passport for brother: Sources

Newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered an immediate issuance of diplomatic passport to his brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, according to sources.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will return to the country after Eid on diplomatic passport, sources said.

However, Nawaz Sharif will have to go straight to jail on his return due to a court sentence.

