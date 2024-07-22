Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris for president

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US VP Kamala Harris with Nancy Pelosi

Former House Speaker and US Representative Nancy Pelosi shredded the suspicion over her stand on Kamala Harris's candidature for the President of the nation by endorsing her as the Democratic 2024 presidential nominee on Monday.

Pelosi's endorsement gives strength to Harris as she is an influential voice in the Democratic Party. She issued a statement and said, "My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for president is official, personal and political." "Politically make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute - and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November", Pelosi added.

In her statement endorsing Harris, Pelosi described Biden as the "country's most consequential presidents" and hailed him "for always believing in the possibilities of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment". Pelosi added, "Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political."

Pelosi's endorsement, a sigh of relief for Kamala

Notably, Biden pulled off the Presidential elections on Sunday and endorsed Kamala Harris after weeks of concerns over his health which triggered a demand from within the party for his withdrawal. After her endorsement by President Joe Biden, former US President Bill Clinton and Hilary Clinton also endorsed Kamala Harris bolstering her status as nominee. However, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi seemed sceptical.

Hence, Pelosi's endorsement comes as a sigh of relief for Kamala. However, Harris will have to go through an election within the party at the Democratic National Committee convention, scheduled to be held in Chicago on August 19, to be able to run for the president in the November 5 poll. If she pulls through the election within the party, she will face former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.



