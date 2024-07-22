Kamala Harris' Vice President: Top candidates who could be the second-in-command if she wins 2024 race

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden's decision on Sunday to drop his reelection bid and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate leaves Harris with a major, immediate decision: whom to pick as her running mate. These are some of the top people being discussed, provided they don't seek the presidential nomination themselves, according to people familiar with internal policy discussions.

List of potential VP candidates for Kamala Harris

Andy Beshear, Governor, Kentucky

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has carved a successful political career in a heavily Republican state that voted for Republican Donald Trump by a margin of more than 25 percentage points in 2020. Beshear has touted his record of bringing jobs to Kentucky, supporting public education and expanding healthcare access. As governor, he has vetoed legislation banning abortions and gender-affirming care for transgender youth, although the vetoes were overridden by the Republican-dominated legislature.

US Secy of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg built a strong fan base among Democratic Party voters during his 2020 primary run against both Biden and Harris, winning the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus. Seen as a polished defender of Biden policies, Buttigieg later endorsed Biden and was picked to join the incoming administration's Cabinet in 2021. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor also has deep ties in Michigan, a critical state for Democrats in November.

North Carolina Governor Roy Copper

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has won praise from Democrats for his strong focus on economic development and his ability to win relatively strong approval ratings in a politically competitive state that leans Republican and voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

US Arizona Senator, Mark Kelly

US Senator Mark Kelly is well-liked among Democratic Party elites for striking a relatively moderate tone in a hotly contested state that traditionally has favored Republicans, but which Biden won in 2020. A former US Navy captain and astronaut, Kelly is also the husband of former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was seriously wounded in a 2011 shooting. Gun violence is a major campaign issue for Democrats.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Governor

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's governor, took office just last year but is already seen as a rising star for the party nationally. Trained as a lawyer, Shapiro served as the state's attorney general, a legal background that is similar to Harris' own as a prosecutor. He has a long history of winning elections against Republicans in a state that Democrats believe they must win to secure the election in November.

JB Pritzker

Billionaire Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has proven a major force in the party, tapping his own financial resources linked to Hyatt Hotels to help Biden's campaign effort and to stand up the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. While Illinois leans heavily Democratic, neighbouring Wisconsin is one of the biggest prizes in the 2024 election.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has built a strong base in the closely contested state of Michigan, running on a platform of straight talk and kitchen-table issues. She attracted Biden's attention in 2020, being vetted as a possible running mate before Biden picked Harris. She was a top supporter of and spokesperson for Biden's reelection bid.

A Harris-Whitmer ticket would be the first all-woman ticket for a major US political party - a potential bonus in an election where women's reproductive rights are a top issue.

